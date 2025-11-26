Child deserves better

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Science comes alive with comic characters, stories, songs’ (Nov 21), which was about an event held in Karachi to mark the World Children’s Day that is celebrated every year on Nov 20. The theme this year was rather unique — ‘My Day, My Rights’ — encouraging people to see the life of children through their eyes, to explore how a day looks like in the life of a child, and whether or not their rights are truly ensured.

Every single day in children’s life has the potential to shape their life. If we wish a brighter future for our children, we must uphold their rights every hour of every day. Every child is born innocent. Their feelings are natural, emotions are true, honesty is pure, and their fears are real. Every day provides us, the elders, an opportunity to nurture and flourish our children’s capacities.

Merely delivering speeches about the rights of children is not going to do the trick for us. Policies, laws and documents remain meaningless if not executed properly. We have to be conscious every day that we have to do a lot to ensure that no child ever wakes up to a day filled with fear or loneliness, and that every day in every child’s life should be filled with laughter, learning, protection and love. Only by doing so can we give our children their due rights. Let us invest our energies and resources in a brighter, more peaceful world for generations to come. A society that listens to its children, protects them from harm, provides them with equal opportu- nities, and uphold their rights, builds a brighter and more compassionate future.

Wajahat Ali Malik

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025