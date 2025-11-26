E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Child deserves better

From the Newspaper Published November 26, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Science comes alive with comic characters, stories, songs’ (Nov 21), which was about an event held in Karachi to mark the World Children’s Day that is celebrated every year on Nov 20. The theme this year was rather unique — ‘My Day, My Rights’ — encouraging people to see the life of children through their eyes, to explore how a day looks like in the life of a child, and whether or not their rights are truly ensured.

Every single day in children’s life has the potential to shape their life. If we wish a brighter future for our children, we must uphold their rights every hour of every day. Every child is born innocent. Their feelings are natural, emotions are true, honesty is pure, and their fears are real. Every day provides us, the elders, an opportunity to nurture and flourish our children’s capacities.

Merely delivering speeches about the rights of children is not going to do the trick for us. Policies, laws and documents remain meaningless if not executed properly. We have to be conscious every day that we have to do a lot to ensure that no child ever wakes up to a day filled with fear or loneliness, and that every day in every child’s life should be filled with laughter, learning, protection and love. Only by doing so can we give our children their due rights. Let us invest our energies and resources in a brighter, more peaceful world for generations to come. A society that listens to its children, protects them from harm, provides them with equal opportu- nities, and uphold their rights, builds a brighter and more compassionate future.

Wajahat Ali Malik
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe