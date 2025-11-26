IN a city that never stops, greenery is becoming a rare sight. Karachi’s rapid urbanisation has replaced trees and parks with concrete, leaving residents exposed to dust, smog and polluted air. The lack of green spaces is not just a cosmetic problem; it has serious consequences for those of us who live here. Dust and vehicle emissions are trapped by the absence of trees, affecting millions of residents. Children, the elderly, and those with lung conditions struggle with asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory illnesses. Even short walks outside feel dangerous because the air makes it hard to breathe.

The city’s few parks are overcrowded, poorly maintained or inaccessible to many neighbourhoods. Without green areas to absorb dust, filter air, and provide shade, daily life has become a struggle. We are often forced to stay indoors, losing not only exercise and fresh air, but also relief from the constant stress and noise of the city. The lack of greenery also affects community life. Parks are meant to be places to relax, socialise and escape, but urban planning has prioritised buildings over public spaces. The result is a city that feels both polluted and crowded.

People do try to cope, but resilience cannot replace clean air or the benefits of greenery. Relevant authorities and city planners must urgently prioritise planting trees, creating parks and improving urban green spaces. Without immediate action, the air will worsen, health problems will increase, and future generations will lose the simple relief that nature is keen on providing.

Amna Rehman

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025