E-Paper | March 03, 2026

ANNUAL CRISIS

From the Newspaper Published November 26, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ANNUAL CRISIS: Every year, as winter approaches, our cities disappear under a thick blanket of smog. This is not just fog mixed with dust, it is a dangerous cocktail of pollutants that chokes our air, harms our lungs, and shortens our lives. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in major cities, like Lahore and Karachi, often crosses hazardous levels. It is heart-breaking to see schoolchildren wearing masks, people coughing, and hospitals filling up with patients having respiratory issues. While government restrictions on crop-burning and vehicle emissions exist on paper, enforcement remains weak. We need sustained efforts, clean public transport, industrial regulation, and large-scale tree plantations to combat this annual crisis.

Shiza Ali
Sialkot

METRO BUSES: The Metro bus service in Rawalpindi has been a game-changer for commuters, providing a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. However, the current operating hours are limited, causing inconvenience to passengers who rely on the service. The authorities should allow Metro buses to function round the clock. This will not only benefit daily commuters, but also boost the city’s economy by providing reliable trans-portation for those working night shifts. Such a service will promote a more sustainable transportation system.

Muhammad Salman
Rawalpindi

UNAFFORDABLE UTILITIES: The continuous increase in utility tariffs has broken the backbone of salaried individuals, low-income groups and small businesses. Despite the fact that a large number of electricity consumers have shifted to solar systems and LPG, the government has not reduced the prices of these basic utilities. When the national consumption is decreasing due to solarisation and alternative energy options, the logic behind maintaining or even increasing the tariffs becomes questionable. The government must take immediate steps to rationalise the prices of electricity, gas and other basic utilities.

Mumraiz Khan
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe