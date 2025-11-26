ANNUAL CRISIS: Every year, as winter approaches, our cities disappear under a thick blanket of smog. This is not just fog mixed with dust, it is a dangerous cocktail of pollutants that chokes our air, harms our lungs, and shortens our lives. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in major cities, like Lahore and Karachi, often crosses hazardous levels. It is heart-breaking to see schoolchildren wearing masks, people coughing, and hospitals filling up with patients having respiratory issues. While government restrictions on crop-burning and vehicle emissions exist on paper, enforcement remains weak. We need sustained efforts, clean public transport, industrial regulation, and large-scale tree plantations to combat this annual crisis.

Shiza Ali

Sialkot

METRO BUSES: The Metro bus service in Rawalpindi has been a game-changer for commuters, providing a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. However, the current operating hours are limited, causing inconvenience to passengers who rely on the service. The authorities should allow Metro buses to function round the clock. This will not only benefit daily commuters, but also boost the city’s economy by providing reliable trans-portation for those working night shifts. Such a service will promote a more sustainable transportation system.

Muhammad Salman

Rawalpindi

UNAFFORDABLE UTILITIES: The continuous increase in utility tariffs has broken the backbone of salaried individuals, low-income groups and small businesses. Despite the fact that a large number of electricity consumers have shifted to solar systems and LPG, the government has not reduced the prices of these basic utilities. When the national consumption is decreasing due to solarisation and alternative energy options, the logic behind maintaining or even increasing the tariffs becomes questionable. The government must take immediate steps to rationalise the prices of electricity, gas and other basic utilities.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025