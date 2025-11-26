Government striving to cut power tariffs

KARACHI: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday stated that the government was closely reviewing economic challenges and making all-out efforts to reduce electricity tariffs for industries.

While inaugurating the 3rd International Food and Agriculture Exhibition at the Expo Centre, Mr Kamal said the government had met the long-standing demand of the exporters and abolished the 0.25 per cent surcharge on exports.

He stated that Pakistan is actively renegotiating agreements with its trade partners, that a new FTA with the Gulf Cooperation Council has been approved, and that trade and investment cooperation with the United States continues to expand.

“For the first time, a trade map has been developed with the United Kingdom, with technical committees engaged at the secretary level,” he told the media, adding that Pakistan has also accessed new African markets and held a successful single-country exhibition in Ethiopia.

Mr Kamal said that representatives from nearly all major countries are in Pakistan, reflecting strong global confidence in the country’s trade and economic potential.

Over 850 foreign delegates attended the expo, many of whom recognised the vast opportunities in Pakistan’s agriculture and industrial sectors.

He noted that Pakistani companies have made significant progress in recent years, improving the value of their products and earning international shelf space. He emphasised the need further to enhance both the volume and quality of exports.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025