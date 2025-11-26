Flag-raising at Ram Mandir condemned

ISLAMABAD: The Fo­­reign Office (FO) on Tuesday condemned a flag raising at the Ram Temple in India’s Ayodhya, built on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid, and warned of a threat to religious minorities and Muslim cultural heritage by Hindu extremists.

The FO said the judicial processes allowing the construction of the temple over the mosque “speak volumes about the Indian state’s discriminatory approach towards minorities”. It added the move reflected a broader pattern of pressure on religious minorities.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025