Another attack on Jaffar Express foiled in Dera Murad Jamali

DERA MURAD Jamali: A second attempt to target the Jaffar Express within a span of 24 hours was foiled after miscreants planted a bomb along the railway track in Dera Murad Jamali on Tuesday.

Police said area people informed the local administration about some suspected activities near the railway track passing through Dera Murad Jamali, which links Balochistan with other parts of the country.

Security personnel, including police officials, immediately rushed to the site along with a bomb disposal squad and started searching the area during which an improvised explosive device was found planted near the railway track.

“The bomb disposal squad immediately defused the IED, weighing around 3.5kg,” Nasirabad SSP Ghulam Sarwar Bhio told Dawn, adding that initial investigation revealed it was a remote-controlled device.

He said the IED was planted to target Quetta-bound passenger train coming from Peshawar.

Just a day earlier, armed men opened fire on the train between Mach and Aab-i-Guam area of Kachhi district. However, the security personnel deployed on the train returned fire, forcing the attackers to escape the area.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025