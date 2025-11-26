Spanish gold coin fetches European record $3.5m

GENEVA: A Spanish gold coin from the early 17th century has fetched nearly $3.5 million at auction in a record for a European currency, the auctioneer announced on Tuesday.

The first ever Centen Segoviano, minted in Segovia in 1609, found a buyer at auction on Monday for 2,817,500 Swiss francs (around $3,490,000), including commission, specialist auctioneer Numismatica Genevensis said.

Weighing in at 340 grams (12 ounces) of precious metal, the Centen was coined under Philip III, at a time when the Spanish Empire had enriched itself through the conquistadors’ plunder of the gold and silver of the Americas. According to Numismatica Genevensis, the Centen “was never intended for everyday use, but served instead as a presentation piece to showcase the power and wealth of the Spanish kingdom to all”.

Its sale breaks the record set just days ago by a 100-ducat coin representing Holy Roman Emperor Ferdinand III, which sold for 1.95 million Swiss francs.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025