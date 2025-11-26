Two matches decided at polo cup

LAHORE: Master Paints/Skywell and SEAFA Logistics International registered convincing wins in the Battle Axe Polo Cup at the Lahore Garrison Polo Ground on Tuesday.

Master Paints/Skywell eased past Imperial Polo 8-4, with Raja Temur Nadeem and Agha Musa Ali Khan scoring three goals each and Ibrahim Sultan adding two. Imperial replied through Omar Asjad Malhi, Jorge Alberto Navarro and Syed Turab Rizvi.

SEAFA Logistics International edged FG/Din Polo 5½–5, driven by Agha Musa Ali’s three goals and two from Col (retd) Omer Minhas. FG/Din Polo’s Hamza Mawaz Khan struck four, while Farhad Sheikh added one in a close finish.

