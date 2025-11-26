Karachi Blues seal QAT final berth after beating Sialkot

LAHORE: Karachi Blues sealed their place in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy final on Tuesday after completing their fifth win of the season, capping a remarkable rise to the top of the table on the last day of league action.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, the Blues defeated Sialkot by three wickets in their final round match, successfully chasing 212 to secure a berth in the title clash. The win lifted them from fifth position earlier in the competition to finish the league stage as the top-ranked side.

Their pursuit was anchored by a 133-run second-wicket stand between Shan Masood (86 off 112) and Saad Baig (68 off 96).

Shan later put on 51 with Haroon Arshad (30) for the third wicket as Karachi appeared to be cruising before slipping from 192-3 to 206-7. They eventually crossed the line in 57.2 overs, with Mehran Mumtaz taking 4-40 and Hamza Nazar two.

Earlier, Sialkot, resuming on 217-7, were bowled out for 260, setting a target of 212. Hamza top-scored with 66 while Afzaal Manzoor remained unbeaten on 48.

Kashif Bhatti claimed 5-72 finishing with nine wickets in the match. Mohammad Asghar picked up three.

Elsewhere, Faisalabad face a must-win situation after setting Bahawalpur a target of 310 at Islamabad’s Marghzar Cricket Ground. Bahawalpur ended day three at 124-2 in 28 overs, requiring a further 186 runs to overhaul the total and potentially derail Faisalabad’s bid to edge Sialkot for the second final spot.

Openers Mohammad Alamgir (69 off 86) and Mohammad Sudais (53 off 69) laid a strong platform with a 113-run stand before both fell late in the evening. Earlier, Faisalabad were dismissed for 185 in their second innings despite a 124-run first-innings lead. Mohammad Junaid returned standout figures of 7-58 as Faisalabad collapsed from 90-3. Hasan Raza top-scored with 48.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad enforced the follow-on after bowling out Peshawar for 231 in reply to their 563. Peshawar, however, offered resistance in their second innings, reaching 183-2 at stumps and trimming the deficit to 149.

Razaullah, 20, continued his remarkable start to first-class cricket, striking his maiden century — 100 off 95 — after an unbeaten 57 earlier in the day while batting at number nine.

Skipper Sajid Khan (64) and Razaullah added 101 to stretch the first innings before Musa Khan took 5-79.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Lahore Whites clinched their third win as Mohammad Abbas’ 53rd five-wicket haul powered them to a 33-run victory over Fata, who were bowled out for 141 chasing 175. Abbas took 5-31, supported by Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali and Mohammad Rameez Jr, who took three.

Fata recovered from 42-5 through Rehan Afridi (45) and Hayatullah (24), but Lahore struck at regular intervals to finish their campaign on a high.

Earlier, Asif Afridi picked up 5-67 as Lahore Whites were dismissed for 208, with Khawaja Mohammad Abdullah’s brisk 49 proving crucial.

Multan avoided relegation with a thumping innings-and-201-run win over home side Abbottabad — their second win of the event. Left-arm spinner Ali Usman delivered his third successive 10-wicket haul with figures of 6-65 and 4-92.

Abbottabad, resuming on 8-0 and needing another 375 to avoid an innings defeat, collapsed to 182 all out. Only Shahzaib Khan (61) and Ahmed Khan (51) offered resistance as the hosts finished bottom of the table with a solitary win. Sharoon Siraj and Faisal Akram took two wickets apiece.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025