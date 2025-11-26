E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Wagons of oil train derail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 26, 2025
LAHORE: Rail traffic on the Sangla Hill-Wazirabad section remained blocked for over five hours after wagons of an oil train derailed on the section on Tuesday.

The accident caused closure of the rail traffic on the section and on a branch line.

“The derailment took place at 6:30am on Tuesday and rail authorities cleared the track in the shortest possible time. The affected train was also dispatched to its destination after putting the derailed wagons on the track,” said a spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways while talking to Dawn.

He said that a couple of trains faced delays because of the incident.

According to Lahore Divisional Superintendent Inamullah, the derailment was cleared after one and a half hour, after the arrival of the relief train.

He said that only one train, 6Dn Pakistan Express, had to be diverted through another route to Chak Jhumra and 40 passengers had to be brought by 112Dn from Sangla to Chak Jhumra to get to their train. While the 47Up Rehman Baba moved on its designated route and rest of the trains on the section also passed on their time on this section, he claimed.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

