Pervez acquittal plea in money laundering case adjourned

LAHORE: A special court (central) on Tuesday adjourned for further arguments an application of PTI central president Pervez Elahi seeking acquittal in a money laundering case lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Mr Elahi, also a former chief minister, appeared before the court as Judge Arif Khan Niazi resumed the hearing.

The judge noted that the petitioner faces a specific allegation that he misused his office and established companies for the purpose of money laundering.

The judge observed that even in a matter before the Lahore High Court, the term “Chaudhry family” was used.

A counsel for Mr Elahi argued that the case was bogus and that the petitioner had no connection with the companies as alleged by the prosecution.

The judge asked the counsel how he would establish in the acquittal plea that Mr Elahi had no connection to the case registered against other members of his family.

The counsel stated that charges involved in the case had previously been dismissed by the courts.

The judge directed the lawyer to establish how the case for acquittal was made out.

The counsel sought an adjournment, saying that lead counsel Amir Saeed Rawn was in Islamabad.

The judge accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till Dec 18 for further arguments.

He also deferred an application seeking unfreezing assets of former federal minister Moonis Elahi.

A prosecutor questioned the maintainability of the application saying when a court declares someone a proclaimed offender, even his lawyer cannot appear on his behalf.

Responding to media queries about results of recently held by-polls, Mr Elahi said the PML-N had got into a habit of contesting elections without voters.

He said PTI founder Imran Khan has been in jail for more than two years.

“I do pray and you should also pray that he (Imran Khan) comes out soon. He has no fear and you should not either,” Mr Elahi responded to a reporter.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025