Constable held for house robbery

LAHORE: The Racecourse police lodged a first information report against a police constable when he was caught red-handed during a house robbery at gunpoint.

According to the initial report, constable Mirza Ahmad Baig barged into the residence of a citizen Ghulam Mohammad.

The house was located in the backside of the Chief Minister House where his family was residing.

The armed suspect forced entry into the residence, held up a female member of the family at gunpoint, slapped her and then looted the gold ornaments.

The woman raised hue and cry, prompting the other members of the family to gather on the spot who later alerted the neighbours.

They overpowered the constable and sought police help on 15, according to the FIR.

It stated that the suspect had arrived on a motorbike which was bearing police number plate.

The complainant said that another such house robber was reported in the same street and suspected that the same police constable was involved in the crime.

The police sent him behind the bars and launched further investigations.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025