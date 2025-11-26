E-Paper | March 03, 2026

LHC refers Imran’s plea to division bench

Published November 26, 2025
LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Tuesday referred to a division bench a petition of incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan seeking consolidation of all May 9 cases against him.

Earlier, the chief justice expressed displeasure over multiple lawyers appearing to represent the petitioner.

“This petition is so heavy that so many lawyers have gathered at the rostrum?” the chief justice remarked and directed all lawyers except Sardar Latif Khosa, the lead counsel, to step away from the rostrum.

CJ Neelum also expressed her displeasure over the lawyers spreading misinformation about a previous hearing wherein an application on behalf of Imran Khan for restoration of the petition was dismissed for non prosecution.

For further hearing, the chief justice referred the petition to the division bench of Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi dealing with the cases related to anti-terrorism courts.

The bench headed by Justice Rizvi will take up the petition hearing on Dec 4.

Imran had filed the petition in 2023 before his conviction in Toshakhana reference.

The petition stated that the May 9 cases were lodged against the petitioner on political grounds and many of them involved similar charges in different cities across the province.

It argued that in several cases, hearing dates were fixed on the same day in different cities, making it impossible for him to appear before multiple courts simultaneously. Therefore, it was requested that all cases be consolidated for convenience.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

