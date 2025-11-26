Irish health team opens ‘Skill Lab’ at UHS Jinnah Campus

LAHORE: A three-member Irish team from Health Service Executive, National Ambulance Service College, Dublin, Ireland, inaugurated on Tuesday a state-of-the-art ‘Skill Lab’ at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Jinnah Campus, Kala Shah Kaku.

The facility is equipped with high-fidelity mannequins designed for advanced simulation-based training to prepare trainer faculty from medical colleges across Punjab.

The Irish team includes Prof Dr Shane Knox, Director of Para-medicine and Adjunct Clinical Professor at the University College Cork, Ireland; Mr Desmond Wade, Regional Education and Competency Assurance Officer (Advanced Paramedic) and an assistant professor, and Mr Padraig Glynn, Practice Development Lead – Urgent Care & Community Para-medicine and an assistant professor at the University College Cork.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, senior faculty members and master trainers from the Professional Skill Development Centre (PSDC) were present at the ceremony.

The facility offers simulation-based training in emergency life-saving skills

The VC briefed the delegation on the simulation-based model that UHS has adopted for training, assessment and standardisation of emergency life-saving skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shane Knox said that the Skill Lab reflects international standards of medical simulation.

“The level of fidelity in these mannequins allows students to make real clinical decisions in a safe environment. This is the future of medical education, where theory and critical response merge in real time. UHS has demonstrated that it understands how essential this training is for patient safety and quality care,” he said.

The Skill Lab houses high-fidelity simulators for cardiac arrest management, trauma resuscitation, neonatal emergencies and obstetric crises.

Trainers underwent structured competency-based modules, after which they completed training for final-year students in their respective medical colleges.

The facility also includes digital monitoring systems for performance assessment and debriefing.

Prof Rathore said that the lab would become a hub for emergency preparedness across Punjab.

“This centre represents a shift from conventional teaching to hands-on, immersive learning. Our aim is to train the trainers across Punjab so that every medical college produces graduates, who are confident in handling real emergencies from day one,” the VC stated.

He added that the Bachelor of Science (BS) in Para-medicine and short-term certified courses already announced this week will integrate training from this Skill Lab in their curriculum.

“The para-medicine programme will not be limited to theory. Students will be trained on advanced mannequins, assessed objectively and certified to international standards,” he said.

The Irish delegation visited each simulation station, observed demonstrations and reviewed the evaluation tools. They appreciated the structured protocols, checklists for competency assessment and the multi-disciplinary approach where doctors, nurses and paramedics are taught together in team-based emergency scenarios.

Prof Knox noted that the train-the-trainer approach adopted by the UHS was aligned with the best global practices.“When faculty is trained properly, the system becomes self-sustaining. What the UHS is building here will eventually reshape emergency care delivery in hospitals,” he said.

Mr Padraig Glynn commented on the accuracy of simulation tools, saying that the equipment used in the lab enables exposure to rare but critical emergencies.

Desmond Wade said that medical students must be trained to respond under pressure and that simulation-based practice helped them make split-second decisions with confidence.

UHS Pro-VC Prof Nadia Naseem, PSDCDirector Prof Sarah Ghafoor, Medical EducationDirector Dr Lamia Yousaf and Registrar Kiran Fatima, also spoke.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025