Several officers promoted, transferred

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 26, 2025
LAHORE: In an administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government has promoted several officers to key positions and ordered transfers across various departments.

Fakharul Islam Dogar, previously additional secretary in the higher education department for south Punjab, has been promoted and posted as director general of the Bahawalpur Development Authority. His promotion will be actualised in this role before a subsequent transfer to the post of commissioner for the Punjab Revenue Authority.

Similarly, Shahid Hassan Kalyani, the former deputy managing director of the Punjab Health Foundation, has been elevated to BS-20 and appointed as director general of the Punjab Auqaf Organisation. The reshuffle also saw the promotion of Rizwan Naveed, who was serving as additional secretary for the human rights & minorities affairs department. Upon promotion, he has been transferred and posted as a member of the planning & development board, filling a vacancy created by another transfer.

Naveed Shahzad Mirza, who was an officer on special duty, has been promoted to BS-20 and posted as the managing director of the Punjab Seed Corporation.

Sadaf Zafar, formerly additional secretary of the tourism, archaeology and museum department, has been promoted. She is first posted as director general of Pilac to actualise her new grade and is slated to be later transferred as the accountant member for the appellate tribunal at the Punjab Revenue Authority.

Meanwhile, Sarfraz Ahmad Bajwa has been transferred from his role as a member of the chief minister’s inspection team and posted as a member of the Punjab Revenue Authority on a deputation basis. His former position in the CMIT will now be filled by Mohsin Abbas Shakir, who was transferred from the P&D Board.

In a separate notification, Muhammad Saleem Afzal was transferred from his post as special secretary of the forestry, wildlife & fisheries department and posted as the new director general of fisheries for Punjab. He has been replaced by retired Capt Tahir Zafar Abbasi, who was transferred from the Lahore Museum.

Abdul Razzaq has been posted as the special secretary for population in the health and population department against a newly-created post.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

