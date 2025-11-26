Ex-husband of expat booked for sexual assault

LAHORE: The Defence C police lodged a case against the former husband of a Pakistani-US citizen for allegedly sexually assaulting her after the divorce.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of ‘A’ against her ex-husband ‘J’.

She alleged that her husband surrendered Green Card due to involvement in criminal activities.

Meanwhile, her relations with him got strained due to some differences, she said.

He later divorced her and then got the [divorce] documents registered in the local concerned union council but kept her in the dark in this respect.

She said he continued the matrimonial relationship with her when she came to Pakistan.

She later discovered that her husband had divorced her during that time which is a criminal act and liable to be punished under the respective laws.

The police said that formal investigations have been launched after registration of the case.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025