GUJRAT: At least 50,000 saplings will be planted in city’s main artery during the ongoing plantation drive in urban green belts.

The drive is being run with an active participation of different civil society organisations and representatives in the city, says an official of the district administration.

He said it had been planned to plant at least 300,000 to 400,000 plants along the various city roads by the mid of February 2026.

The urban forest cluster project, developed under the Miyawaki technique, aims to improve air quality, enhance the environment, and green the urban belt of the city.

According to Forest Department officials, a target of 50,000 saplings has been set for Gujrat during the current month, with active involvement from various departments, volunteers, and civil society.

In line with the vision of the chief minister and the ongoing urban forest cluster initiative in Gujrat district, the business and journalist communities of Gujrat participated in the plantation drive held around Saen Raja Phattak in the first phase on Tuesday.

A total of 100 saplings were planted during the activity.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025