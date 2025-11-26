Roads inundated as main sewage line bursts

BAHAWALPUR: Some of the Bahawalpur city’s busiest roads, including Circular Road, and parks in the area, were submerged by sewage on Tuesday after the main underground sewerage line burst near Model Town C on Monday night, creating a great deal of inconvenience for the pedestrians, as well as motorists.

The sewage overflowing from manholes inundated busy roads in the city, disrupted the traffic flow and caused traffic congestion in many areas.

In addition, the continuous stench of the sewage also became intolerable for passersby, motorists, shopkeepers and thousands of residents of the localities along the submerged roads.

Shahdra Parke, managed by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was the worst-affected by the sewage, which had submerged its grounds and tracks, creating a troublesome situation for the daily walkers and the residents of adjacent localities, including Shahdra and Model Town B.

Commenting on the situation, PHA Assistant Director Hafiz Rana Masroor says the issue has been taken up with the local Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) officials.

Wasa officials told Dawn that repair work on the affected underground sewerage line was going on and it will take a couple of days to complete, after which the situation will turn normal.

They claimed that Wasa workers were also removing sewage through tankers from the affected roads.

According to the officials, the city’s underground sewerage network has become old, resulting in such incidents.

PROTEST AGAINST PERA: Traders protested against the Saddar Circle Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) officials at Musafirkhan Town, on Bahawalpur-Rahim Yar Khan highway, about 30km from Bahawalpur city, on Tuesaday.

A large number of shopkeepers, after closing their business, assembled at the highway and demonstrated against Pera officials, who they alleged, had taken traders to their office and tortured them besides imposing heavy fines.

Talking to the media , the protesters demanded strict action against the

officials allegedly involved in the torture of shopkeepers and imposition of heavy fines.

RAPIST JAILED: The Vehari additional sessions judge handed down 14-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs200,000 to a rapist on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, Ghulam Yasin had raped a minor girl ‘R’ in the limits of Mailsi police station in Vehari district in 2016.

Mailsi Saddar police had registered an FIR under Section 377 of the PPC.

After the announcement of the judgment, the convict was handed over to Vehari district jail officials.

OBITUARY: Radio Pakistan’s retired station director and broadcaster Dr Nasrullah Khan Nasir, who died here on Monday night, was laid to rest in a local graveyard on Tuesday.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayers at canal offices ground.

Dr Nasrullah Khan, a Seraiki intellectual, historian and researcher, was the holder of presidential award, and after retirement, he served Islamia University Bahawalpur as Seraiki department chairman and University College of Art and Design principal.

