Police recover ‘missing’ university student

SAHIWAL: Police on Tuesday recovered a female university student, who had left her home along with a female class fellow to escape an unwanted marriage arranged by her parents.

According to police reports, 21-year-old student ‘M’ was enrolled in regular BS (four-year) programme at a Sahiwal university.

She went ‘missing’ on Nov 20 after returning from the university. Her mother, a schoolteacher, initially searched for her daughter but then lodged a complaint with the Farid Town police.

On Nov 21, police registered a kidnapping case under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unknown persons. The investigation revealed that ‘M’s class fellow, ‘Ml’ , a student at the same university and a close friend, was also ‘missing’.

Using call data record (CDR), the police traced the two girls to Sialkot. A raid was conducted, and they were both recovered from a residential colony.

Girl confesses to leaving home to avoid marriage

Police discovered that ‘Ml’ was facilitating ‘M’ in arranging a court marriage with a person of her choice in Sialkot.

Farid Town Police Station House Officer Amir Farooq confirmed that M’s family wanted her to marry within the family, but she rejected the proposal, insisting on marrying a person of her own choice.

Following the rejection, she planned her escape with her friend and moved to Sialkot.

Police arrested her friend for her role as a facilitator in the staged incident.

‘M’ was handed back to her family. On Tuesday, both girls were produced before Judicial Magistrate Khwaja Muhammad Hasan, who granted a 14-day judicial remand for the friend of the girl.

CCD: An outlaw was killed while two of his accomplices managed their escape during an encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) near Pul Barshan, village 48/5-L, late last night.

Reports said CCD police were on their way to Maldadha Chowk to arrest an absconder when they received information that three armed outlaws had set up a picket near Chowk Maldadha and were looting villagers.

Acting swiftly, CCD personnel rushed to the spot, where the outlaws opened fire on the police van. They escaped on motorcycle. The police retaliated, and a heavy exchange of fire continued for about 15 minutes. After the firing ended, police recovered the body of an outlaw, later identified as Umer Daraz alias Samri. A motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol were also seized from the scene. The body was shifted to Sahiwal Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

CCD police registered a case under PPC sections 302, 324, 353, 186, 34, and Section 13A of the Arms Ordinance against the two unidentified accomplices, on the complaint of SHO Waqas Ahmed.

Police officials claimed that Samri was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during the encounter.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025