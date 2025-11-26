Suthra Punjab contractor fined

TOBA TEK SINGH: A fine of Rs500,000 has been imposed on a contractor of the Suthra Punjab project in Athara Hazari tehsil of Jhang for poor sanitation work.

A press release said on Tuesday that the commissioner imposed the fine during a surprise visit of the area and found non-functioning machinery in the rural areas and non-compliance despite warnings.

He directed the Public Health Engineering Department to include the scheme in the upcoming provincial development programme in consultation with Jhang Wasa.

The commissioner also reviewed the 25 kanals of land allocated for the Maryam Nawaz Sharif Park. He asked the DC to deploy a team of specialist doctors from the DHQ Hospital on a weekly basis at the Athara Hazari THQ Hospital and to prepare a scheme for the construction of boundary walls of 10 major cemeteries of the tehsil.

He inspected the under-construction Jhang-Bhakkar Road at Malwana Mor and stressed the need for completing the remaining work of the 41-kilometre-long road at a fast pace.

He also checked the renovation and beautification project of the Athara Hazari Main Chowk.

PROTEST: Relatives of a brick kiln security guard, who was murdered in Chak 74 RB early on Tuesday, blocked traffic on the Faisalabad-Lahore Road and demanded the immediate arrest of his killers.

The protesters told reporters that Ashfaq Shaqi (30) was shot in the head. They alleged that relatives of a girl had blamed the deceased for having illicit relations with her and killed him because of this.

Jaranwala SP assured the protesters that the killers would be arrested at the earliest, after which they ended the protest.

Police spokesperson said that the body of the deceased had been handed over to his family after postmortem from the Khurrianwala Rural Health Centre.

DENGUE: As many as 56 cases of dengue have been reported in the Faisalabad district during the year, DC Nadeem Nasir told a meeting on Tuesday.

He claimed that dengue surveillance had been doubled this year and more than 30,000 inspections were carried out so far compared to 15,000 places checked last year.

Commissioner Raja Jehangir Anwar directed that anti-dengue teams should be further mobilised and effective measures should be taken to eliminate the dengue larvae.

ACCIDENTS: A motorcycle loader rickshaw driver was strangled to death when his shawl got entangled in the bike’s chain in Pirmahal on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said deceased Muhammad Ramzan (35) was on way to Pirmahal and the incident occurred near the Chak Haris Abad government boys high school on Pirmahal-Darkhana Road.

Meanwhile, a man sitting on top of a moving trailer slipped and fell on the road and died of head injury near Basti Sadiqabad on the Sugar Mill Road in Jhang.

He was identified as Munawar Abbas (25).

In another accident, two motorcycle riders died after a collision with a trailer on the Lahore Road Mor at Khanewal. They were identified as Muhammad Nawaz (55) and his sister-in-law Maryam Arshad (35).

In Faisalabad, a child identified as Kaloos Maseeh (10) died after he fell from the stairs in a factory in the small industrial estate in Nishatabad area on Tuesday. Police said the deceased was visiting the factory along with his father Shan Maseeh, who worked there.

Also in Faisalabad, a car rider crushed to death a three-year-old child. Police said deceased Muzammal was playing in the street in Bawa Chak locality when a speeding car allegedly ran him over. As a result, he was seriously wounded and was shifted to the Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Millat Town police claimed to have arrested the car driver, who had fled the scene, through CCTV camera footage. Accused was identified as Rehan Ali.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025