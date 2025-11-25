South Africa on brink of Test series win with India tottering on 27-2

South Africa had India tottering at 27-2, after declaring their innings and setting a mammoth target of 549, to be on the brink of a series win in the second Test on Tuesday.

South Africa declared on 260-5 in the final session on day four in Guwahati after Tristan Stubbs made 94.

World Test champions South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 and even a draw would seal their first series victory in India since 2000.

India suffered their fourth defeat in six home Tests in the opener in Kolkata and the hosts need to bat for three more sessions to avoid another loss.



The highest successful run chase in Test cricket was West Indies’ 418 against Australia in 2003. India’s highest chase was 406 against West Indies in 1976.

Sai Sudharsan (2) and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (4) were battling for survival when bad light ended play in the northeastern city, where the sun sets early.

South Africa pace spearhead Marco Jansen dismissed left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal with a short delivery outside the off stump to have him caught behind for 13.

Left-arm quick Jansen took his match tally to seven wickets after figures of 6-48 in India’s first innings.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer bowled KL Rahul, the other opener, for six.

South Africa need eight more wickets to make it 2-0, while India need to bat out day five to salvage a draw.

Stubbs was earlier the last man out when he was bowled by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who took 4-62. Wiaan Mulder was unbeaten on 35.

Stubbs put on 101 runs for the fourth wicket with Tony de Zorzi, who was on 49 when Jadeja broke through.

Jadeja had de Zorzi lbw to deny the batsman his fifty, but Stubbs stood firm to frustrate the Indian bowlers in a 180-ball stay peppered with nine fours and a six.

South Africa resumed on 26-0 after bundling out India for 201 on day three to lead by 288 on the first innings.

They did not enforce the follow-on and decided to bat again to pile the misery on the hosts.

Left-handed opener Ryan Rickelton hit three fours in the first session before he fell to Jadeja while attempting another hit over cover but was caught for 35.

Jadeja bowled the other overnight batter, Aiden Markram, for 29 before fellow spinner Washington Sundar dismissed skipper Temba Bavuma for three.

The Indian fielders looked tired during a South African innings that lasted for 78.3 overs, as disappointed home fans at a largely empty stadium waited for the agony to end.