Good old ways

From the Newspaper Published November 25, 2025
IT seems we are living in a world where people believe they know everything because of the abundance of information — information, not knowledge, mind you — that is scattered across the internet, especially since the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI). Reality, however, is quite the opposite. Information, along with contextual knowledge, was abundant long before the internet in the shape of books, magazines and newspapers. But why did everyone not simply pick up a book or a magazine to stay up to speed? The reason is simple; people are complacent.

Books demand time, focus, comprehe-nsion and a genuine hunger for knowledge. Most people were not inclined to take that route. Instead, they relied more on rumours, conspiracy theories or individual stories rather than trying to understand the underlying concepts or themes. That is why storytellers have always been popular. Now, the effort to know is shrinking further. People watch images they want to watch, and passively listen to a select few voices. This phenomenon is hurting their IQ immensely.

For even the simplest of tasks, instead of taking the harder route, they ask AI a question, receive a fully baked answer, and think they have mastered the subject. But what they miss is the process — the quest for knowledge which once required exploring multiple sources, reading deeply and taking different avenues before reaching the objective. That path itself offered more learning and maturity.

Take GPS as an example. Before its invention, people had to rely on memory to navigate, keeping track of every highway, turn and street number. Now, they just enter the address, and the machine leads them to their destination. But in this process, their brain is left unused. Those precious neurons remain untouched, and another chance to sharpen the mind gets wasted.

The same applies to nearly every aspect of life. We are outsourcing our thinking and abandoning opportunities for mental training. As a result, fewer sharp minds remain. While modern technology and AI provide unmatched convenience, they also dull the mind over time. So, once in a while, there is no harm giving the old ways a try. And, yes, still read books to your children.

Bahadar Ali Khan
Toronto, Canada

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

