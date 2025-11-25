Dengue on the rise

DENGUE, a mosquito-borne viral infection transmitted by the aegypti mosquito, is a recurring health concern in the country, particularly in the post-monsoon season when stagnant water and poor sanitation accelerate its spread. The illness causes high fever, and, in severe cases, can lead to life-threatening complications. More than 8,000 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh in the last few weeks, raising the total number of infections this year close to the 14,000 mark. According to official tally, 27 people, including children, have died of capillary leak syndrome, a hallmark of severe dengue.

The alarming surge in dengue cases in a short span of time in Sindh has no doubt become a cause of grave concern for the people. The growing numbers expose the sorry state of affairs of healthcare system and municipal services in Sindh. Precautionary measures are badly needed to be taken to control any further spread of the disease.

The root cause behind the surge in dengue cases can be eliminated by taking concrete measures so that more people may not fall prey to the disease. It is the responsibility of the government to take all possible effective vector-control measures so that it may not spread any further.

The government must play its part fully.

Azhar Azad Mughal

Shikarpur

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025