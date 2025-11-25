PROTECTING LABOURERS: The Constitution obligates the state to ensure humane and safe working conditions for all. Yet, in reality, countless labourers toil in hazardous and unsafe environments every day. They face frequent injuries, including lifelong disabilities. The state must establish a robust insurance mechanism to protect workers and their families from the devastating consequences of occupational hazards. It is the government’s moral and constitutional responsibility to deliver justice and dignity to those whose sweat keeps our economy alive.

WORRIED CHILDREN: The cost of everything is going up. I often hear my parents talk about rising prices. We often used to have pizza nights at home, but now we have to save up for it. I have noticed that my favourite snacks in the store are much more expensive these days. My parents are working just as hard, but their money is not stretching as far. They sometimes have to say ‘no’ to several things. I hope the decision-makers realise that exorbitant prices do not just affect big businesses; they affect every single person, including children who depend on their families.

CLIMATE THREAT: Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is a reality affecting communities worldwide. From record-breaking heatwaves to destructive floods and wildfires, the evidence is undeniable. Scientists had been warning us for decades, but meaningful action remained slow and patchy. We need our leaders to prioritise renewable energy, impose stricter regulations, and opt for sustainable development. But this is no more just a government issue because it has now become a collective responsibility. Each of us can make changes: reducing waste, conserving energy, using public transpor- tation, and supporting companies that commit to sustainability. If we act decisively now, we can protect future generations and preserve the only planet that we have.

