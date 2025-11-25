Shoaib ousted from ATP Challengers Cup first-round

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Mohammad Shoaib was knocked out in the first round of the ATP Challengers Cup which started here at the PTF Sports Complex on Monday.

The 23-year-old Shoaib — who was given a wild card entry in the tournament — lost to fifth-seeded Ukrainian Vadym Ursu 3-6, 7-6(11/9), 3-6.

In other Monday matches, the Czech Republic’s Dominik Palan defeated Alp Horoz of Turkiye 6-3, 6-4. Russia’s Timofei Derepasko beat another Tur­kish player, Koray Kirci 6-0, 6-3, to secure a last-16 berth.

Italy’s Leonardo Borrelli also advanced, defeating Australia’s Lawrence Bataljin 7-6(7/5), 6-1.

The championship will conclude on November 30.

Sweden’s Elias Ymer, ranked 169 in the world, leads the seedings and enters as favourite.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025