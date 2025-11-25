E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Rohail hits double ton as spinners dominate QAT action

Agencies Published November 25, 2025
LAHORE: Day two of the final round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy featured a double-cen­tury from Islamabad’s Rohail Nazir, a century by Fata’s Salman Khan Jr and a string of five-wicket hauls from left-arm spinners across five venues.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground, Rohail completed his maiden first-class double-century before Islamabad were bowled out for 563 in 148.2 overs against Peshawar.

Resuming on 346-5, Islamabad added 217 runs as Rohail made 207, hitting 26 fours and six sixes. His 181-run stand with Arsal Sheikh (91) proved decisive. Peshawar reached 81-4 at stumps.

In Rawalpindi, Sialkot stayed afloat in their top-of-the-table clash against Karachi Blues, thanks to all-rounder Hamza Nazar, who picked up five wickets in the first innings and then struck an unbeaten 59 in the second.

Sialkot, who slipped to 145-7, recovered to 217-7 with Hamza and Afzaal Manzoor (23 not out) adding 72 runs. Earlier, Karachi Blues posted 225 to secure a 49-run first-innings lead, with Shan Masood anchoring the effort with 70.

At Abbottabad, the hosts were forced to follow on after being dismissed for 159 in response to Multan’s 542-8 declared. Left-arm spinner Ali Usman continued his remarkable run, claiming 6-65 — his fifth consecutive, and sixth overall, five-for of the season.

Zeeshan Ashraf (94) and Aamer Yamin (75) lifted Multan earlier in the day. Abbottabad ended the day at 8-0 in their second innings.

Bahawalpur conceded a 124-run first-innings deficit after being bowled out for 188 against Faisalabad. Spinner Ahmed Safi Abdullah, playing his 50th first-class match, ret­urned 5-36 and crossed 150 career wickets. Mohammad Am­mar resisted with a 214-ball 66.

At Peshawar, Fata secured a 34-run lead over Lahore Whites, built around Salman Khan Jr’s century. Lahore Whites’ Test spinner Noman Ali claimed 5-53 — his 34th first-class five-for — to wrap up Fata’s innings at 239. Lahore Whites reached 144-4 in their second innings, leading by 110, with Ali Zaryab (54) and Imran Dogar (44) among the scorers.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

