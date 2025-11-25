Two matches decided

LAHORE: Two matches were decided on the opening day of the Battle Axe Polo Cup at the Cavalry Polo Ground on Monday.

Diamond Paints/Din Polo edged Indus Polo 9-7 in a close contest. Raja Jalal Arsalan scored five goals, while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed added four.

For Indus Polo, Bilal Haye struck three goals, Ibrahim Khalial and Mohammad Ali Malik scored two each, and Pir Danish added one.

In the second match, Team Balochistan recorded a 9–5½ win over Sula Polo. Raja Mekayial Sami led the way with six goals, while Ahmed Bilal Riaz, Col Shayan Manzoor Abbasi and Umar Ashfaq scored one apiece.

Sula Polo — who began with a half-goal handicap — replied through Suleman Baber Aziz (two), and Saim Abbas, sub Shahzad and Hamza Ijaz, who scored one each.

