4 boys killed while playing with mortar shell in Sindh’s Kandhkot

SUKKUR: Four boys were killed and two others wounded when an abandoned mortar shell they found in a jungle outside their village in Kandhkot exploded, officials said.

The incident took place in Dato Golo village near the Indus Highway in the Zorgarh area within the remit of the Bakhshapur police station in Kandhkot on Monday.

Reports reaching here suggested that a group of boys belonging to the Golo community found the unexploded shell in a deserted area. They mistook it for a toy and began playing with it, causing the mortar to explode. As a result, four of them died on the spot and two others sustained critical injuries.

The dead were identified as Deenan, Kashawat, Barkat and Kala Golo. Babu and Tariq Golo suffered serious wounds and one of them was shifted to Rahim Yar Khan for further treatment.

Villagers said that the victims and the wounded boys were aged between 10 and 16 years.

Meanwhile, area police said that upon receiving information about the incident, they rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

The atmosphere was extremely sorrowful when the four bodies were brought to the village for funeral.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025