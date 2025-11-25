Experts stress empowering youth vital for sustainable socio-economic future

HYDERABAD: Academ­icians, development experts, and young advocates, speaking at a seminar on Monday, stressed that the country’s sustainable socio-economic future lies in empowering its youth bulge.

The seminar, titled ‘Social Inclusion and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development’ was held at the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam. It was organised under the Students-Teachers Engagement Programme with support of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad, Sindh Higher Education Commission, and Sindh government.

The speakers said the youth bulge is Pakistan’s most valuable human resource and needs skill development, inclusive policies and equitable access to opportunities.

They urged institutions and policymakers to remove systemic barriers that hinder youth participation in national development.

Acting SAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal said that the country’s future depends on socially included and empowered youth who can compete and collaborate globally. He observed that economic and social constraints continue to disable the young generation from fully proving their mettle.

“Pakistan’s future lies in the hands of empowered youth,” he said, and stressed that institutions and government bodies must ensure equipping them with knowledge and confidence, besides providing conducive environment, in order to enable them to excel. “Our graduates are future leaders, innovators and policymakers; providing them equal opportunities is a national responsibility,” the VC said.

He stressed that social inclusion means ensuring fair access to education, opportunities and decision-making regardless of gender, geography or socio-economic status. He added that universities play a vital role in nurturing responsible citizens committed to diversity, tolerance and innovation.

Prof Dr Mohammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance, noted that youth empowerment goes far beyond academic qualifications. “Social inclusion is not merely access to education; it is about ensuring that every graduate feels valued, confident and capable of contributing meaningfully to society,” he said.

He discussed importance of gender equality, inclusive education for marginalised communities, and meaningful youth representation in policymaking. “When young people are socially, economically and politically empowered, nations progress but when they are excluded, societies move toward instability,” he viewed.

Aamir Bangash and Vinod Kumar said that promoting social inclusion reduces discrimination and inequality while fostering empathy and civic responsibility among students. They encouraged youth to participate in volunteerism, community service and innovation-led initiatives that strengthen social welfare and sustainable development.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025