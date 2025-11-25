E-Paper | March 02, 2026

In a first, three education boards declare 'joint e-marking results'

Our Correspondent Published November 25, 2025
The joint e-marking results ceremony under way in Sukkur.—Dawn
SUKKUR: For the first time in the history of Sindh’s education sector, three boards on Monday released their ‘joint e-marking results’, and proudly declared it ‘a landmark step’.

The results were announced at a ceremony in Sukkur, which was especially attended by Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Mohammad Ismail Rahu. The chairmen and other officials of the Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana education boards, besides teachers, students and their parents attended the ceremony.

The results announced at the event pertained to the SSC Part-I and HSC Part-I annual examinations-2025. A modern e-marking system was employed for the purpose.

Addressing the ceremony, Ismail Rahu said that the modern digital system has ensured transparency in results, eliminating any possibility of injustice to students.

He further announced that the Sindh government has decided to transition all provincial boards to the e-assessment system by 2026, so that merit-based and timely results can be delivered.

The minister congratulated the position-holders and distributed shields and prizes among them.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the chairmen of all three education boards presented the traditional Sindhi cap & Ajrak, and a commemorative shield to Ismail Rahu.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

