Police claim killing wanted bandit in ‘encounter’

A Correspondent Published November 25, 2025
comments
LARKANA: Police claimed to have gunned down a notorious dacoit, Sathi Jatoi, in an alleged encounter on Monday.

They said operations against criminal groups were underway when Larkana police received information that a constable, Shehzad Kharl, had been injured within the jurisdiction of Bakrani police station near the Mehrabpur area.

SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry rushed to the spot and led the operation, according to a police spokesperson.

During the exchange of fire, bandit Jatoi was killed.

The senior officer said the slain bandit was the prime suspect in the martyrdom of Inspector Mir Muhammad Khoso. He added that the bandit was involved in 108 serious criminal cases, was highly wanted by the police, and carried a bounty of five million rupees.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar praised the Larkana police for what he described as a “successful operation”.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

