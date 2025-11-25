House fire kills woman, 4-year-old daughter

SUKKUR: A woman and her four-year-old daughter were burnt to death when their house caught fire in the town of Luqman, near the Khairpur railway station on Monday.

Officials at the B-Section police station identified the victims as Sumaira Khatoon and her daughter Sharifan, and head of the family as Sarang Narejo.

The house was completely gutted until firefighters reached there. Police and rescue workers took out the charred bodies from inside the house and shifted them to the Khairpur Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination. The bodies were later handed over to the heirs.

