E-Paper | March 02, 2026

House fire kills woman, 4-year-old daughter

Our Correspondent Published November 25, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SUKKUR: A woman and her four-year-old daughter were burnt to death when their house caught fire in the town of Luqman, near the Khairpur railway station on Monday.

Officials at the B-Section police station identified the victims as Sumaira Khatoon and her daughter Sharifan, and head of the family as Sarang Narejo.

The house was completely gutted until firefighters reached there. Police and rescue workers took out the charred bodies from inside the house and shifted them to the Khairpur Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination. The bodies were later handed over to the heirs.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe