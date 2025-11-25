E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Dengue claims three lives in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 25, 2025
This file photo shows a dengue mosquito. — AFP/File
LAHORE: Dengue outbreak claimed lives of three patients, including two women, here on Monday.

The deaths of the three persons the same day and that too in the provincial capital is being taken as a strong warning for the health authorities and the public as well.

The dengue-related deaths were reported for the first time in 2025 as the health department officially notified them on Monday.

As per reports, patients Moeez (18), and Rimsha (34) were shifted to a private hospital in Johar Town some days back.

Similarly, another patient Shabana (54) was taken to the Mayo Hospital with high grade fever, flu and chest pains.

An official said the medics sent the blood samples to labs which declared them positive for the dengue virus.

During treatment, the condition of these patients aggravated and they succumbed to the disease, he said.

According to official figures, the number of positive cases has risen to 4,117 with a majority of them reported in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Murree.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Pakistan

