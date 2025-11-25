PFMA seeks CM’s intervention in ‘selective’ wheat release

LAHORE: The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has written a formal letter to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, urging her to intervene and resolve what it described as “serious challenges” facing the flour milling industry in the province.

PFMA leaders said that while the chief minister’s stated vision is to provide a Rs14 per unit of roti and affordable flour to the people of Punjab, the food department is allegedly releasing wheat only to selected districts and a few “favoured” mills.

As a result, they claimed, most districts are unable to supply low-cost flour, with the benefits limited largely to Lahore and a few major towns, while many districts — especially in south Punjab — remain deprived.

Despite sufficient wheat stocks in the country, the association alleged that “certain economic and media lobbies” were creating an artificial wheat crisis to pave the way for imports, ultimately benefiting “specific business groups.”

They noted that Punjab has around 1,100 flour mills with billions of rupees invested, yet nearly 500 mills are currently shut down due to selective wheat issuance, rendering hundreds of workers jobless — a situation they termed dangerous for both the industry and society.

The PFMA office-bearers said the association has consistently supported government wheat-release policies and cooperated fully this year as well in the public interest. However, many mills without wheat stocks have now been barred from purchasing the staple grain from the open market, pushing them towards closure. They also complained that wheat seized from the private sector is being reallocated on the basis of personal preferences rather than uniform criteria.

They further alleged that the approved wheat-release policy is being violated by ignoring mills operating according to electricity consumption records and instead using the “portal app” to deny wheat to many units, causing further harm to the industry. Mills that installed solar systems for energy efficiency should also have their solar capacity counted in operational criteria, they added.

The PFMA has appealed to the chief minister to end preferential treatment and ensure that all operational mills — those with active electricity connections and valid food grain licences — receive wheat so the province’s milling industry can remain stable and strong.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025