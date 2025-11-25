PHA planting 35 new rose varieties in Bagh-i-Jinnah

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched an extensive restoration project to revive the historic beauty of Bagh-i-Jinnah (Lawrence Gardens) by rehabilitating the iconic ‘Rose Garden’ and reintroducing rare floral varieties.

According to a press release, the restoration of the Rose Garden in Bagh-i-Jinnah was started on the instruction of PHA Managing Director Raja Mansoor Ahmad after he visited the garden a few days ago.

The Bagh-i-Jinnah was home to nearly 200 varieties of roses. Most of these varieties have been preserved over the years, and the Rose Garden currently hosts 165 varieties.

To further enhance the collection, PHA has begun planting 35 new varieties of roses, including Daim Rose, F1 Golden, Gold Medal, Queen, Corus, Whisky, Rain Moor, Sun Gold, Queen, Manku, Smile Bright, Pitcher White, Summer Gold, The Prince, Sun Flare, Cardier, Black Tiger, Panama Lake, Golden Mary, Samdha, Miniature Pink, Bajazzo Belle, Angelica, Paul Gauguin, Semi Bajazzo, Tibet, White Miniature, Bajazzo, and Fire in Ice.

LWMC: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is continuing with cleaning and road washing activities across the city.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din, according to a spokesman, inspected the sanitation arrangements on Monday. He reviewed the cleaning operations, workers’ attendance and interacted with local residents, asking them about the cleanliness situation in their areas.

He directed the operational teams to ensure that commercial markets are completely cleared of solid waste before 8am every day.

During his visit, the CEO inspected the sanitation arrangements on Circular Road, Azadi Flyover, at Data Darbar, Bhatti Chowk, Katchery Chowk, NAB Office, Thokar Niaz Baig and Canal Road.

Meanwhile, sanitation teams have also been deployed around Expo Centre, G1 Market, Doctors’ Hospital and Jinnah Hospital.

“To help reduce smog, LWMC is conducting continuous washing and water sprinkling on

major roads, including entry and exit points of the city,” Mr Din said, claiming that the field officers are ensuring 100pc attendance of sanitary workers.

He also urged the residents to cooperate with the LWMC teams in maintaining cleanliness in their areas.

