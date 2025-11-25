E-Paper | March 02, 2026

High alert as camel flu outbreak confirmed

Our Correspondent Published November 25, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The livestock department on Monday confirmed an outbreak of camel flu in the Cholistan area adjacent to Rahim Yar Khan and issued a high alert across the entire district.

The department’s advisory confirms that the viral infection, previously reported in Iran and India, has now reached Pakistan, with immediate cases detected in camels in Cholistan.

The viral disease, which previously affected a large number of camels in 2010, spreads rapidly like influenza. Infected camels exhibit severe symptoms including pneumonia, difficulty in breathing and high fever.

Following the emergence of the cases, the Rahim Yar Khan livestock department has placed all veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary dispensaries on high alert.

There are approximately 2,826 camels across the four tehsils of the district and all are currently under close monitoring. Livestock teams are collecting blood and nasal samples from sick animals for laboratory testing and treatment for infected camels has already begun.

Additional Director Livestock Rahim Yar Khan, Dr. Muhammad Ismail, reported that field teams have already reached 89 camel herders, examined the health of 669 camels, and provided medical treatment to 45 animals.

Dr. Ismail advised livestock owners and farmers to immediately contact the nearest veterinary staff if any camel exhibits symptoms of illness, saying that timely treatment is crucial to contain the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has instructed the livestock department to ensure the complete coverage of all camels in rural and Cholistani areas, warning that no negligence will be tolerated. He advised the teams to continue the campaign for sampling and vaccination.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe