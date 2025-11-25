High alert as camel flu outbreak confirmed

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The livestock department on Monday confirmed an outbreak of camel flu in the Cholistan area adjacent to Rahim Yar Khan and issued a high alert across the entire district.

The department’s advisory confirms that the viral infection, previously reported in Iran and India, has now reached Pakistan, with immediate cases detected in camels in Cholistan.

The viral disease, which previously affected a large number of camels in 2010, spreads rapidly like influenza. Infected camels exhibit severe symptoms including pneumonia, difficulty in breathing and high fever.

Following the emergence of the cases, the Rahim Yar Khan livestock department has placed all veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary dispensaries on high alert.

There are approximately 2,826 camels across the four tehsils of the district and all are currently under close monitoring. Livestock teams are collecting blood and nasal samples from sick animals for laboratory testing and treatment for infected camels has already begun.

Additional Director Livestock Rahim Yar Khan, Dr. Muhammad Ismail, reported that field teams have already reached 89 camel herders, examined the health of 669 camels, and provided medical treatment to 45 animals.

Dr. Ismail advised livestock owners and farmers to immediately contact the nearest veterinary staff if any camel exhibits symptoms of illness, saying that timely treatment is crucial to contain the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has instructed the livestock department to ensure the complete coverage of all camels in rural and Cholistani areas, warning that no negligence will be tolerated. He advised the teams to continue the campaign for sampling and vaccination.

