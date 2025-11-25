PA session on Friday

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has summoned the 35th session of the Punjab Assembly on Friday at 2pm.

An official notification to the effect has been issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The session has been convened on a requisition by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Meanwhile, Speaker Khan has congratulated the ruling PML-N on its impressive performance in the by-elections, calling it a clear demonstration of public trust.

