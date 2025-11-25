Attempted rape suspect tortured, humiliated by five men

BAHAWALPUR: A man accused of attempted rape at village No. 119/WB, within the limits of Mitroo police station, was allegedly tortured and humiliated by five persons on Sunday.

They allegedly shaved the suspect’s head, eyebrows and moustache.

According to the DPO’s public relations officer, earlier, an FIR (No. 962/25) was registered by Muhammad Iqbal of the same village at Mitroo police station under sections 376 and 511 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Iqbal alleged that ‘R’ attempted to rape his sister-in-law (wife of his brother). The incident occurred in the fields of Abdul Sattar Arian near the village when the victim was cutting grass. Iqbal claimed the suspect fled when some locals came there.

Later, a second FIR was registered by the police on the complaint of Shair Muhammad, brother of ‘R’. The FIR targets five individuals for the abduction and torture of the attempted rape suspect, ‘R’.

In his complaint, Shair alleged that ‘R’ had gone outside when a woman asked him to help carry her grass bundle. Subsequently, five nominated suspect Munir, Akram, Zahid, Javed, and Yahyah appeared on the scene.

Shair Muhammad alleged the five men abducted his brother on a motorcycle, took him to their house, tortured him and shaved his head, eyebrows and moustache.

The complaint further claims the accused threw red chilies into rape suspect’s eyes and mouth.

Shair alleged that the motive behind the torture was political, claiming his brother had previously raised objections with nominated accused, contractor Akram, regarding poor street flooring work.

The PRO said three of the five nominated suspects Munir, Akram, and Zahid have been arrested and investigations into both cross-cases are ongoing.

ARRESTED: City police in Lodhran claimed to have arrested the alleged rapist of a minor boy on Monday.

According to the PRO, the incident occurred on Nov 21. The eight-year-old victim had gone to the shop of Abdul Malik where suspect ‘S’allegedly lured the boy into an adjacent godown and raped him.

On the complaint of victim’s father, the police registered a case under section 377 of the PPC. Police conducted several raids, leading to the suspect’s arrest, and lodged him in the lock-up.

KIDNAP CASE: Police have registered a case regarding the alleged abduction of a married woman from her house.

According to the police, Haroon Masih, a resident of village No. 199/EB, filed a complaint saying that his wife, Sania Bibi, a mother of three, was allegedly abducted from their house while he was out.

The complainant has nominated Nasir Masih and an unidentified accomplice in the case.

The case was registered under section 363 of PPC. Further investigation is under way.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025