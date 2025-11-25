Two killed, 10 injured in car, van collision

LAHORE: Two persons were killed and 10 others injured when a speeding car collided with a van on the Dera Ghazi Khan-Muzaffargarh Road on Monday.

The crash occurred near Baseera Stop when, according to initial reports, a speeding car lost control, hit a footpath and rammed into an oncoming van.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the control room, after receiving a call about the accident, dispatched three ambulances and a rescue vehicle to the site.

He said two men died on the spot while 10 others, including three infants, sustained injuries. After administering first aid, rescue workers shifted nine injured to Muzaffargarh’s Indus Hospital and one to District Headquarters Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Sajid, 53, and Altaf, 38, of Multan.

The injured included six-year-old Eeza Bibi, six-year-old Farzeen, eight-year-old Hareem, Abdul Rehman (24), Anees (26) and Fida Hussain (40).

Police are investigating.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025