Schoolgirl killed, six injured on road

BAHAWALNAGAR: A schoolgirl was killed while six others were injured when a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle rickshaw on Bahawalnagar Road in Haroonabad here on Monday afternoon.

Police officials said a motorcycle-rickshaw carrying seven schoolgirls was heading towards the village when a speeding tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction hit it near Qainchi Mor. All seven riders sustained critical injuries.

Zainab, 20, of Khatan village succumbed to her injuries before being shifted to a hospital.

Aqsa, 17, Irshmad, 14, eight-year-old Tuba, five-year-old Jawwad, four-year-old Ammar and rickshaw driver Rizwan suffered critical injuries and were shifted to the Haroonabad THQ Hospital.

Hospital staffers told Dawn that Irshmad, Ammar and Rizwan had been referred to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital because of their critical condition.

The tractor-trolley driver managed to escape, leaving behind his vehicle which was impounded by the police.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025