E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Schoolgirl killed, six injured on road

Our Correspondent Published November 25, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BAHAWALNAGAR: A schoolgirl was killed while six others were injured when a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle rickshaw on Bahawalnagar Road in Haroonabad here on Monday afternoon.

Police officials said a motorcycle-rickshaw carrying seven schoolgirls was heading towards the village when a speeding tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction hit it near Qainchi Mor. All seven riders sustained critical injuries.

Zainab, 20, of Khatan village succumbed to her injuries before being shifted to a hospital.

Aqsa, 17, Irshmad, 14, eight-year-old Tuba, five-year-old Jawwad, four-year-old Ammar and rickshaw driver Rizwan suffered critical injuries and were shifted to the Haroonabad THQ Hospital.

Hospital staffers told Dawn that Irshmad, Ammar and Rizwan had been referred to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital because of their critical condition.

The tractor-trolley driver managed to escape, leaving behind his vehicle which was impounded by the police.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe