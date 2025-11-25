Traders protest against Pera over FIR

CHINIOT: Traders on Faisalabad Road closed their shutters down on Monday and protested against the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) for registering a first information report against a shopkeeper who had resisted the team and allegedly tortured the cops.

The FIR, reportedly the first of its kind, was registered at the Enforcement Station Chiniot under sections 44-a, 44-b, 44-h, and 44-I of the Pera Act. It was lodged by Enforcement Officer Aneela Jabeen.

In her statement, Ms. Jabeen alleged that she, along with officials Munir, Naeem, Safdar, Muzammal, and driver Shahid, had visited an auto spare parts shop on Faisalabad Road. The shop owner, Muhammad Danish, had reportedly been warned multiple times about removing encroachments.

Ms. Jabeen stated that Danish was served a removal order under section 38(1) of the Pera Act, but he refused to accept it. Instead, he allegedly challenged the Pera team, vowing to ‘ teach them a lesson’. She claimed that at his behest, Azhar alias Cheeta, Bilawal alias Moti, Sabir Gujjar, and 20-25 unidentified persons attacked the Pera force.

The officials tried to disperse the crowd using a loudspeaker installed on the official van, but the mob allegedly became violent, torturing and slapping sergeant Munir and Muhammad Shahid, and tearing Munir’s uniform.

They also reportedly pelted the official vehicle with bricks. When the staff attempted to take them into custody, the attackers fled the scene.Immediately after the incident, shopkeepers on Faisalabad Road pulled down their shutters and blocked traffic, burning tyres on the highway. This caused long queues on both sides, lasting unattended for two hours.

The City station house officer, along with other officers, reached the scene to engage the traders’ leaders in dialogue. The traders demanded the release of a shopkeeper, Tayyab, who was subsequently released. However, the traders continued their shutter-down strike and held a protest rally, chanting slogans against the Pera force.

Traders’ leader Jamil Fakhri held a news conference on the spot, saying he had contacted PML-N leader Salma Butt and the Pera DG in Lahore. He informed them that “some elements” in the Chiniot Pera force were trying to create a law and order situation, warning that further clashes could lead to an “untoward incident.”

The district administration, however, issued a press release defending the operation. Pera Sub Divisional Officer Muhammad Muzammil was quoted as saying that the operation against illegal encroachments would continue and that the Faisalabad Road traders tried to stop them from performing their duty, which led to the registration of a case.

He termed the traders’ agitation “unwarranted,” accusing them of torturing officers and tearing uniforms.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025