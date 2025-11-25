ADB mission visits BISP office

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to continue cooperation with Pakistan’s social protection system.

The Bank Joint Review Mission visited the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Headquarters to review progress on the Integrated Social Protection Development Program (ISPDP) and its Additional Financing.

During the meeting, Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted the importance of the centralized National Socioeconomic Registry (NSER) database, underscoring that all provinces must recognize its sensitivity and national significance. She emphasized that BISP serves the poorest of the poor, without any distinction of ethnicity, province, language, or political affiliation. She further proposed the development of joint dashboards with provinces for secure and efficient data-sharing while ensuring the highest standards of data protection.

The Chairperson also shared that 11 million children are currently enrolled in the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme. She further stated that provinces, through consultation with BISP, can take the lead in the education and health sectors in regions where BISP’s services are not available.

Future areas of collaboration with ADB were also discussed.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025