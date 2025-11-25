10,000 hazardous points made safe for public: Iesco

ISLAMABAD: While cases of electrocution are reported frequently across the country, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has spent over Rs2.15 billion to make 10,000 hazardous points safe for the general public.

The measures included relocation of electricity lines passing close to residential areas, replacement of tilted or weakened poles, repair and upgradation of weak conductors, and correction of sagging wires.

Iesco Chief Executive Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood has said the prevention of electrical accidents and the protection of human life was foremost priorities of the company and there was zero tolerance policy over it.

He stated that within the Iesco region, measures were rapidly underway including the relocation of electricity lines passing close to residential areas, replacement of tilted or weakened poles, repair and upgradation of weak conductors, and correction of sagging wires.

The Iesco chief said during the ongoing campaign, 10,274 hazardous electricity points had been made safe. He added that the expenses incurred on these works amounting to over Rs2.1539 billion were borne by the company itself, which was clear evidence of the consumer friendly policies.

He urged consumers to strictly follow all safety precautions related to electricity, avoid construction beneath or near power lines, and if wires pass over a plot, contact the relevant SDO office for their relocation.

The Iesco chief added that instructions had been issued to all field offices to take strict legal action against individuals constructing structures beneath electrical installations.

