E-Paper | March 04, 2026

10,000 hazardous points made safe for public: Iesco

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 25, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: While cases of electrocution are reported frequently across the country, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has spent over Rs2.15 billion to make 10,000 hazardous points safe for the general public.

The measures included relocation of electricity lines passing close to residential areas, replacement of tilted or weakened poles, repair and upgradation of weak conductors, and correction of sagging wires.

Iesco Chief Executive Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood has said the prevention of electrical accidents and the protection of human life was foremost priorities of the company and there was zero tolerance policy over it.

He stated that within the Iesco region, measures were rapidly underway including the relocation of electricity lines passing close to residential areas, replacement of tilted or weakened poles, repair and upgradation of weak conductors, and correction of sagging wires.

The Iesco chief said during the ongoing campaign, 10,274 hazardous electricity points had been made safe. He added that the expenses incurred on these works amounting to over Rs2.1539 billion were borne by the company itself, which was clear evidence of the consumer friendly policies.

He urged consumers to strictly follow all safety precautions related to electricity, avoid construction beneath or near power lines, and if wires pass over a plot, contact the relevant SDO office for their relocation.

The Iesco chief added that instructions had been issued to all field offices to take strict legal action against individuals constructing structures beneath electrical installations.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe