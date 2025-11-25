E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Attock police arrest three suspects in murder case

Our Correspondent Published November 25, 2025
TAXILA: Police in Attock claimed to have solved a murder case and arrested three suspects involved in the killing of a man whose decomposed body was found near a graveyard earlier this month, police sources said on Monday.

They said, the body of Waqar Ahmed, aged around 30, was recovered from the graveyard after his family reported him missing.

Police formed a special team that used technical surveillance and human intelligence to trace the culprits.

The suspects have been shifted to lockup and will be remanded for recovery of the murder weapon. Police said the case will be forwarded to court with solid evidence.

Meanwhile, the Attock police arrested three suspects within 24 hours for robbing a pizza delivery rider at gunpoint near the New Town graveyard. The rider, Muhammad Waqas, reported that three men stopped him during a fake delivery call, held him at gunpoint, snatched his wallet containing Rs110,000 and took the food order worth Rs8,840 before fleeing.

Police traced and arrested the suspects and recovered the stolen cash, food items and the weapon used in the crime.

On the other hand, the police have arrested two women allegedly involved in stealing gold jewellery and prize bonds worth over Rs1 million while posing as beggars in Pind Sultani area in the Attock on Monday.

According to police, the suspects, residents of Dera Ghazi Khan, entered a house in Domail village when the family was away and stole gold and prize bonds.

Later area Police traced and arrested both women within a short time and recovered the stolen jewellery and prize bonds worth Rs1.05 million.

The accused have been booked and sent to jail for further legal proceedings.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

