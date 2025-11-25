E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Accused in blasphemy case granted bail

Malik Asad Published November 25, 2025
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted bail to accused Fahad, who had been arrested on charges of sharing alleged blasphemous content on social media, while also expressing concern over conflicting claims regarding the status of his co-accused.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the bail petition, during which the court was informed of a surprising development: it is being claimed that co-accused Raja Adil was killed in a suicide attack outside the district court earlier this month.

However, the complainant’s counsel argued that the list of the deceased maintained by Pims Hospital did not have Adil’s name, nor has he appeared before the trial court.

He contended that if the co-accused had indeed died, documentary proof — such as a death certificate or at least a photograph of the funeral — must be placed on record.

Raising apprehensions, he argued that just as Adil had “possibly absconded”, accused Fahad could also flee after securing bail.

Justice Kayani, however, observed that producing an accused is not the responsibility of a co-accused. “If he is not appearing, will the co-accused produce him? It is the police’s job to arrest such an accused,” the judge remarked.

The court rejected the plea to deny bail and approved Fahad’s bail, directing him to ensure his presence before the trial court for subsequent proceedings.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Talha Sarfraz appeared via video link.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

