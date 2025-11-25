E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Antimicrobial resistance awareness event highlights growing threat

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 25, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: An antimicrobial resistance (AMR) awareness campaign brought together leading national experts, scientists and students to highlight one of the world’s most pressing public health challenges.

It was organised by the National Centre of Industrial Biotechnology (NCIB) at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi.

The campaign was held under the theme, “Act Now; Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future: Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance Using the One Health Approach.”

The university Vice Chancellor Professor Qamaruz Zaman was the chief guest, while Professor Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of the Health Services Academy (HSA), Islamabad and Professor Shahana Urooj Kazmi, Vice Chancellor IIHIR, attended as guests of honour.

Representatives from various academic institutions, healthcare organisations, research bodies and a large number of students also participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Qamaruz Zaman underscored the urgency of collective action to combat the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance.

He said that antimicrobial resistance is silently becoming one of the greatest threats to global health.

If action is not taken today, future generations may inherit a world where common infections become untreatable and minor injuries once again become life-threatening.

He added that the campaign reflects the university’s commitment to creating awareness, promoting responsible antibiotic use and empowering youth with scientific knowledge.

He also commended the organisers and the NCIB team for taking this important initiative and encouraged all stakeholders, from policymakers to farmers and clinicians, to work together for a healthier, safer future.

During the campaign, keynote speakers and subject experts delivered talks focused on the growing threat of AMR and the global urgency required to address it.

They emphasised the critical importance of the One Health Approach, which recognises the interconnectedness of human, animal and environmental health, particularly in the context of zoonotic disease transmission and antibiotic misuse.

Participants attended keynote sessions, expert panel discussions and an AMR-themed poster competition, showcasing innovative ideas and strategies to combat antimicrobial resistance.

The event also featured an awareness where participants carried informative placards promoting responsible antibiotic use, infection prevention and coordinated national action.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe