Antimicrobial resistance awareness event highlights growing threat

RAWALPINDI: An antimicrobial resistance (AMR) awareness campaign brought together leading national experts, scientists and students to highlight one of the world’s most pressing public health challenges.

It was organised by the National Centre of Industrial Biotechnology (NCIB) at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi.

The campaign was held under the theme, “Act Now; Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future: Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance Using the One Health Approach.”

The university Vice Chancellor Professor Qamaruz Zaman was the chief guest, while Professor Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of the Health Services Academy (HSA), Islamabad and Professor Shahana Urooj Kazmi, Vice Chancellor IIHIR, attended as guests of honour.

Representatives from various academic institutions, healthcare organisations, research bodies and a large number of students also participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Qamaruz Zaman underscored the urgency of collective action to combat the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance.

He said that antimicrobial resistance is silently becoming one of the greatest threats to global health.

If action is not taken today, future generations may inherit a world where common infections become untreatable and minor injuries once again become life-threatening.

He added that the campaign reflects the university’s commitment to creating awareness, promoting responsible antibiotic use and empowering youth with scientific knowledge.

He also commended the organisers and the NCIB team for taking this important initiative and encouraged all stakeholders, from policymakers to farmers and clinicians, to work together for a healthier, safer future.

During the campaign, keynote speakers and subject experts delivered talks focused on the growing threat of AMR and the global urgency required to address it.

They emphasised the critical importance of the One Health Approach, which recognises the interconnectedness of human, animal and environmental health, particularly in the context of zoonotic disease transmission and antibiotic misuse.

Participants attended keynote sessions, expert panel discussions and an AMR-themed poster competition, showcasing innovative ideas and strategies to combat antimicrobial resistance.

The event also featured an awareness where participants carried informative placards promoting responsible antibiotic use, infection prevention and coordinated national action.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025