Landowner allows resumption of work on Dir school

Our Correspondent Published November 25, 2025
LOWER DIR: Construction work on a government primary school in Besho Patrak area of Upper Dir district resumed after the landowner opened access to the site following negotiations with the administration officials, it was learnt on Monday.

Officials said on the instructions of the deputy commissioner, the Sheringal assistant commissioner visited the school’s site after Hazrat Ali, a resident of Besho Patrak, blocked the road along the Gwaldai River, preventing vehicles from transporting construction material to the site.

Hazrat Ali alleged that the then sub-divisional education officer (planning & development), Sheringal, Ghulam Ishaq, in collusion with the contractor, had changed the school’s construction site and asked him to provide two kanals of land for the project. He said he agreed and signed an understanding with the SDEO, after which the department’s engineer prepared a site plan. However, he claimed the site was later shifted back to its original location, causing him financial losses.

Following discussions, the landowner reopened the road but requested legal action against the former SDEO and the contractor under Section 427 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner and the incumbent SDEO visited the under-construction school to arrange for temporary accommodation for students.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

