ANP, QWP condemn attack on FC HQs

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party and Qaumi Watan Party have condemned the suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Peshawar, calling it a tragic and deplorable act.

In separate statements here on Monday, ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain and QWP chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said the attack was yet another reminder that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — and the country at large — continued to remain in the crosshairs of terrorists. They said anti-peace elements were once again attempting to shed the blood of innocent people.

Mr Hussain said ANP’s stance against terrorism, extremism, and all forms of militancy had been clear from day one. He said these forces were the gravest threat to peace in the region, and sustainable stability required seriousness from both the government and the state. He added that unless terrorist networks, their facilitators, and their ideological centres were completely eliminated, such incidents would continue to occur.

He said ANP had always raised its voice against terrorism and had paid a heavy price in doing so.

Paying tribute to the FC personnel who lost their lives in the attack, he expressed condolences with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured civilians and FC officials.

He stressed that tensions between the provincial and federal governments must be set aside, as such rifts deepened public resentment and insecurity. He said ANP would continue to stand at the forefront of the struggle for peace.

Aftab Sherpao also condemned the attack, saying that effective implementation of the National Action Plan was essential to eradicate terrorism. Expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs and the injured, he said this was a time for unity and collective resolve to rid the country of the scourge of terrorism. He also prayed for the early recovery of those wounded in the incident.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025