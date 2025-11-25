MPA’s social media post against teachers attending JI rally triggers controversy

LOWER DIR: A social media post by MPA and chairman district development advisory committee Ubaidur Rehman has triggered a heated exchange of arguments between Jamaat-i-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers over participation of government teachers in a three-day JI congregation that concluded in Lahore on Sunday.

The ruling party MPA warned the participating schoolteachers of disciplinary action in a post on social media, prompting strong reaction from JI activists and office-bearers, who sought clarification from the lawmaker.

They questioned how the provincial government, which, according to them, used official resources for public meetings — could impose restrictions on teachers. Some users demanded a blanket ban on political activities by all government employees. Others wrote if action was to be taken, it should begin with senior bureaucrats who, they alleged, engaged in politics and influenced governments.

Several commentators argued that government employees were also citizens and could not be denied participation in political or religious events. Some pointed out that employees were legally entitled to take leave, and attending a religious congregation during an approved leave was not unlawful.

Jamaat argues govt employees can participate in political, religious events

On the other hand, PTI workers maintained that many government employees held political positions and devoted more time to politics than their duties, adversely affecting children’s education. They urged the government to bar employees from politics and immediately remove those holding political offices.

Meanwhile, sources said the education department had initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Teachers’ organisations criticised the PTI lawmaker for his public sentiment against schoolteachers.

Provincial president of Young Teachers Association Attaur Rehman said the lawmaker and PTI workers were exploiting the situation. He said schoolteachers like other government employees were entitled to casual and earned leaves. He said YTA would mobilise teachers if any ‘illegal’ action was taken against schoolteachers.

SEASONAL INFECTIONS: Seasonal infections, including fever, flu, cough and throat-related complications have left thousands of people, particularly women and children, affected over the past two weeks.

Doctors in government hospitals told Dawn that the outbreak had intensified in Talash, Timergara, Adenzai, Samarbagh, Munda and adjoining areas.

Doctors at all Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals and District Headquarters Hospital are examining nearly 400 patients daily.

Dr Arshad Ali, a chest specialist, told Dawn that the sudden change in weather, dust, and prolonged dry cold had contributed to the spike in infections. He advised patients to take warm food, wear protective clothing, use face masks, and follow continuous precautionary measures for at least one week to recover from the illness.

Taking notice of complaints about a rise in respiratory illnesses in Shalkandai area, a health team visited the locality on Monday, examined patients and reviewed records at the basic health unit.

Medical history indicated that the outbreak was linked to H3N2 influenza-A, a seasonal viral strain.

Doctors said patients initially developed common cold symptoms such as sneezing, sore throat, mild fever and body aches. As the illness progressed, they experienced increasing back and joint pain, heaviness in the head, dizziness and nausea.

“The illness then leads to a sudden spike in fever — often rising to 103–104°F — which persists for three to six days,” Dr Afridi said, adding patients suffered from extreme fatigue, loss of appetite, altered taste and continuous weakness.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025